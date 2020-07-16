WATCH LIVE: Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Explore the future of China’s relationship with the U.S.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak to the commission on unalienable rights on July 16.
His remarks are expected to begin at 1:45 p.m ET. Watch them live in the player above.
This story will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Jul 15
What administration criticism of Fauci says about Trump’s campaign
Watch
Jul 15
How planning and early action helped San Francisco’s Chinatown control coronavirus
Read
Jun 10
Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work
Watch
Jul 14
CDC’s politicization ‘extremely dangerous’ for Americans, says its former head
Read
Jul 16
Britain, the United States and Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials
Health
Jul 16
By Jeff Amy, Ben Nadler, Associated Press
Nation
Jul 16
By PBS NewsHour
Politics
Jul 16
By Associated Press
By Courtney Vinopal
World
Jul 16
By Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka, Associated Press
Arts
Jul 16
By Meredith Lee
By Jill Lawless, Jo Kearney, Associated Press
Economy
Jul 16
By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press
By Joe McDonald, Associated Press
By Michael Balsamo, Jessica Gresko, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.