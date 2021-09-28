WATCH LIVE: Senate committee discusses need for reforming conservatorships

A Senate subcommitee is expected to discuss the need for reforming conservatorships on Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on The Constitution will hold the hearing that will include witnesses from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), National Center for State Courts, Quality Trust for Individuals with Disabilities and the University of California, San Francisco.

Conservatorships have garnered national attention after pop star Britney Spears recently faced challenges ending the court conservatorship that controlled the singer’s life and money for over a decade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.