News Wrap: Congress approves $2 billion in emergency spending for Capitol security

In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. Congress gave final approval today to $2 billion in emergency spending for Capitol security. The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions imposed during the pandemic to expire Saturday. The U.S. Commerce Department said economic growth reached an annual rate of 6.5% in the year's second quarter. On wall street, stocks managed modest gains.
Correction: In this segment, we stated that Hmong Americans are Americans of Laotian descent. The Hmong people are an ethnic group from several countries in Asia, mainly Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and South China. The NewsHour regrets the error.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.