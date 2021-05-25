WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee holds gun violence hearing focusing on safe storage

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to discuss the issue of safely storing firearms on Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Kristin Song, whose 15-year-old son Ethan was killed in 2018 after he and a friend handled an unlocked pistol, will testify. Other witnesses include Maya Haasz of the Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Ted Bonar of End Family Fire, Joseph Bartozzi of the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Stephen Willeford, a former National Rifle Association instructor who exchanged fire with the suspect in a 2017 mass shooting in Texas.

So far in 2021, more than 17,000 deaths in the United States have been attributed to guns, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In April, the Biden administration announced executive actions to target gun violence, including investments in community violence interventions and publishing model “red flag” law legislation.

This story is developing and will be updated.