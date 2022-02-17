WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary hearing on the rise in violence against minority institutions

The House Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security is holding a hearing on Thursday, Feb. 17 on the rise in violence against minority institutions.

The event will begin at 10a.m. EST

Seth G. Jones, Director of the International Security Program and Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, David K.Wilson, President of Morgan State University, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Colleyville, TX, Demetrick Pennie, a retired Police Sgt. at the Dallas Police Department, Pardeep Singh Kaleka, Executive Director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, Brandon Tatum, a former Tucson Police Officer, and Margaret Huang, President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center are all slated to speak as witnesses.