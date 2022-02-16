How the political debate on teaching race in schools is impacting students and educators

Geoff Bennett:

We spoke with educators too.

Rann Miller is head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Promise Charter School in Camden, New Jersey. And Dr. Eric Mackey serves as the Alabama state superintendent of education. He says he's received calls from parents complaining that Black History Month programs constitute Critical Race Theory.

I started by asking him what those conversations have been like.

Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Education: We have had just a few of those calls. We certainly do not teach Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools in Alabama. It's not in our curriculum. It's not in our textbooks. It's just not there.

We have had a few calls from parents, though, who thought that having a Black history program might be equivalent to Critical Race Theory.

We absolutely are committed to teaching all of history, including black history. And, in this state. we have done a really good job in the last two decades of really improving our curriculum, our instruction, our standards, so that we include a much broader lens of history. And we're very proud of that work and we're very — we intend to move forward, and not to go back in the teaching of a full and complete spectrum of history.