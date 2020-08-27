What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott gives update on Hurricane Laura aftermath

Nation

Hurricane Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph. Authorities say the storm is now 50 miles southeast of Shreveport.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET today. Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Flooding rainfall and damaging winds spread inland over central and northern Louisiana, where the storm made landfall eleven hours earlier as a Category 4 storm.

Communities along the Gulf Coast experienced high water levels in the wake of Laura, the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year.

More than 700,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.

National Weather Service officials said the remnants of Hurricane Laura could spawn tornadoes and cause flash flooding in parts of Arkansas and Tennessee.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

