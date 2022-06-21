Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
WATCH LIVE: Texas Senate holds special hearing on police response to Uvalde school shooting

Nation

The Texas Senate will hold a special hearing in response to the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead, 19 of them children.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw is expected to testify. Police have come under criticism for their response to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

