How Uvalde families are coping with trauma after the elementary school massacre

Amna Nawaz:

Geoff, it has been just over a week since the shooting in Uvalde, but families and community members are just beginning to navigate their grief.

Counselors and mental health services are making themselves available to the community to help cope with the trauma and the loss.

Joining me now to talk about her work in Uvalde and best practices for those dealing with this tragedy is CEO and clinical director of San Antonio Counseling and Behavioral Center, Dr. Martha Livingston.

Dr. Livingston, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.

You and I met in Uvalde when you had just arrived with colleagues from San Antonio. You set up shop a number of clinics and basically said, anyone who needs our help, we are here, come on in.

So, give me a sense. During your time on the ground there, who came to see you? What were they sharing with you?

Dr. Martha Livingston, San Antonio Counseling and Behavioral Center: Yes, we felt the need, compelled to go down there, being only an hour-and-a-half away, and having the ability to — as a therapist, to help people going through this crisis.

We actually linked up with the pediatrician from that community, the only pediatrician in town. And he allowed us to use his clinic as a safe space. So people were able to come in, whether it was first responders, siblings of some of the victims, and family members.