WATCH LIVE: Trial of Kim Potter, ex-officer who killed Daunte Wright — Day 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright, is expected to continue on Wednesday.

The trial is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

A police official said the suburban officer who shot and killed Wright with her handgun when she said she meant to use her Taser had been fully trained in their department’s policies on the proper use of force, including stun guns.

Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified Tuesday that Kim Potter, who resigned two days after she shot Wright, should have been familiar with the policies even as they evolved during her 26-year career and that she repeatedly signed documents acknowledging the rules.

The testimony came during the second week of Potter’s manslaughter trial. The defense has called the shooting a horrific mistake. Prosecutors have said Potter was experienced and trained to know better.