WATCH: Trump presents the Medal of Valor to police officers, firefighters

President Donald Trump presented the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to more than a dozen firefighters and law enforcement personnel during a ceremony Wednesday.

The Medal of Valor, awarded annually, is the highest national award for courage given to public safety officers, including firefighters, police and emergency services officers.

Nicholas Cederberg, an Oregon State Police Trooper, was honored for pursuing a man who shot and killed his wife on Christmas Day. Cederberg was shot 12 times during the incident.

Alan Horujko, an Ohio State University police officer, received the medal for fatally shooting an Ohio State University student in 2016 after the student ran his car into a crowd on campus and began stabbing people with a butcher knife.

Horujko recounted the moment to Ohio State University’s campus newspaper The Lantern a year later. He said the experience of chasing the attacker was “surreal” and credited his training for preparing him to deal with the situation.

Trump also honored firefighters Dustin Moore and Andrew Freisner of the Lenexa, Kansas, fire department for saving a family, including two children, from a burning apartment building in 2017.

Eight law enforcement officers from Azusa, California — Xavier Torres, Seth Chapman, Terry Smith Jr., Thomas Avila, Rocky Wenrick, Andrew Rodriguez, Carlos Plascencia and Manuel Campos — were honored for saving people from a man who opened fire at a polling station on Election Day in 2016.

Two officers were given the Medal of Valor posthumously.

Verdell Smith of Memphis was killed in 2016 when a man, who had shot three people, ran over him with a stolen car.

Brent Thompson of the Dallas Police Department was killed by a sniper taking aim at a 2016 protest against police shootings.