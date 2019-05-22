WATCH: Trump refuses to work with Democrats while they investigate him

President Donald Trump says he won’t negotiate policy with congressional Democrats while they continue to investigate him.

WATCH: Pelosi says Trump ‘took a pass’ on negotiating infrastructure plan

In a hastily arranged appearance Wednesday in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said it’s impossible to negotiate on infrastructure or other issues while the inquiries continue.

“You can’t do it,” Trump said.

Trump appeared behind a sign that listed the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Trump’s slogans of “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction.”

The surprise appearance came after Trump cut short a meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that was supposed to be about an infrastructure plan.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi accused Trump of engaging in a cover-up.

Trump responded, “I don’t do cover-ups” and declared that Democrats had to choose whether to investigate him or work together on the country’s priorities.

The president has long criticized the Mueller probe and the Democratic investigations.

Democrats are frustrated with the White House’s efforts to block their investigations and stymie their oversight responsibilities.