WATCH LIVE: Trump presents Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump will present Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday after the legendary golfer made a stunning comeback to win the Masters Tournament last month.

Trump announced via tweet in April he would be giving Woods the Medal of Freedom “because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Woods’ latest Masters win was his fifth overall, and marked the first time he won a major championship in 11 years.

The golf pro suffered a hit to his image when a 2009 car crash led to the revelation that he had cheated on his wife in a string of affairs.

In his post-Masters championship interview, Woods said he “had serious doubts” about whether he was going to be able to mount a comeback.

“To have the opportunity to come back like this, you know, it is probably one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had,” he said.

