WATCH LIVE: Trump presents Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Nation

President Donald Trump will present Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday after the legendary golfer made a stunning comeback to win the Masters Tournament last month.

Trump announced via tweet in April he would be giving Woods the Medal of Freedom “because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

Woods’ latest Masters win was his fifth overall, and marked the first time he won a major championship in 11 years.

The golf pro suffered a hit to his image when a 2009 car crash led to the revelation that he had cheated on his wife in a string of affairs.

In his post-Masters championship interview, Woods said he “had serious doubts” about whether he was going to be able to mount a comeback.

“To have the opportunity to come back like this, you know, it is probably one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had,” he said.

