Gretchen Frazee
Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Air Force Academy graduation

President Donald Trump is speaking Thursday at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Air Force Academy at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player above.

Presidents traditionally give commencement speeches at service academies each year, rotating through the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and Navy.

Trump spoke last year at the Naval Academy’s ceremony last year and at the Coast Guard’s graduation in 2017.

Gretchen Frazee is a digital producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

