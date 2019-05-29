Trump declares ‘case closed’ after Robert Mueller comments

President Donald Trump declared “The case is closed!” following special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement since his appointment in the Russia investigation.

Trump tweeted Wednesday following Mueller’s remarks that, “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report.”

Trump said, “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

Mueller said that if he had had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime his team would have said so in its report.

Mueller said Wednesday that he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging Trump with a crime but emphasized that his report did not exonerate the Republican president.

Mueller also emphasized that there were “multiple, systematic efforts” to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that that “deserves the attention of every American.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the former special counsel is moving on with his life “and everyone else should do the same.”

Sanders said in her statement that Mueller noted that his office has closed the case.

She said the report indicated there was “no collusion, no conspiracy” and the Justice Department confirmed there was no obstruction.

Mueller, however, said in his public statement on Wednesday that his team did not make a determination as to whether Trump committed a crime.

Mueller announced that he is now leaving the Justice Department.

