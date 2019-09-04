What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump announces opioid crisis response grants for states

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce opioids support grants at 2:15 p.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player above.

Health and Human Services Alexander Azar says the grants come from money that President Donald Trump secured from Congress last year.

Trump is scheduled to discuss the grants at the White House later Wednesday.

The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding $932 million to every state and some U.S. territories to help provide treatment and recovery services that meet local needs.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will get $900 million under a three-year program to help state and local governments better track overdose data.

Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia are among jurisdictions sharing $301 million in the first year.

