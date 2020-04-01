WATCH LIVE: Virginia governor gives coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. Map
WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provides an update on how the state is responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Northam is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. ET today. Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Mar 31
What you need to do to get your government stimulus check
Read
Apr 01
WATCH LIVE: New York governor gives coronavirus update
Read
Mar 31
Surge in deaths overwhelms New York’s morgues, hospitals
Read
Mar 31
Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
Watch
Mar 31
Why scientists need to learn more about how COVID-19 behaves within a human body
Economy
Apr 01
By Tali Arbel, Associated Press
Arts
Apr 01
By Stephanie García
Health
Apr 01
By Justin Stabley
Nation
Apr 01
By Candice Norwood
World
Apr 01
By Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.