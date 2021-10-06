By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds news briefing

Nation

The White House COVID-19 Response Team is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Politics of vaccine, mask mandates complicate return to normal on college campuses

Education Oct 05