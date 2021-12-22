WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force will hold a news briefing Wednesday following an announcement by President Joe Biden that the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

The event is schedule to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above

At the White House on Dec. 22, Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are not yet fully understood by scientists. Yet his message was clear that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated.

This is a developing story and will be updated