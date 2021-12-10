WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on Friday. The briefing comes on the same day that President Joe Biden, along with the First Lady and the Vice President attend the memorial service of Sen. Bob Dole at the Washington National Cathedral.

The same day, the president will host the virtual Summit for Democracy and deliver it’s closing remarks.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The briefing also comes on the same day that the Supreme Court ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect.

The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.