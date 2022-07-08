WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

The White House is holding a briefing Friday shortly after President Joe Biden is expected to take executive action to protect access to abortion.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing at noon EDT Friday. Watch her remarks in the player above.

Biden’s executive order, which outlines how the administration can lessen the penalties for patients seeking abortion, comes two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that granted the constitutional right to the procedure.

READ MORE: Missouri’s last abortion clinic finds itself in center of Roe fallout

The decision by the court’s conservative majority is expected to make abortion illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in others. Privacy experts say that could make women vulnerable because their personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies and shared with police or sold to vigilantes. Online searches, location data, text messages and emails, and even apps that track periods could be used to prosecute people who seek an abortion — or medical care for a miscarriage — as well as those who assist them, experts say.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.