News Wrap: American WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession in Russia

Judy Woodruff:

Despite its deadly air assault, analysts say that Russia has made few territorial gains in the east in recent days. Moscow says it is giving its troops time to rest.

Back in this country, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges. Chauvin had pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights. He was already serving 22.5 years on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

The commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service has asked the Treasury Department's inspector general to launch a probe into the intensive tax audits of two former top FBI officials. Yesterday, The New York Times reported that the FBI's former Director James Comey and ex-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were subjected to unusually extensive IRS audits of their returns.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at both during the Russia investigation.

In economic news, U.S. jobless claims rose to 235,000 last week. That's the most in nearly six months. That was up 4,000 from the previous week. The U.S. Labor Department also said that employers are advertising fewer positions after job openings hit a 20-year high in March.

Meanwhile, stocks rallied again on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 347 points to close at 31384. The Nasdaq rose 259 points and the S&P 500 added 57.

The Biden administration is giving out nearly $1 billion in grants to upgrade 85 of the nation's airports. The funds will come from the infrastructure bill that passed last year. They will renovate the International Terminal at Boston's Logan Airport, replace the baggage handling system at Denver International Airport, and build a new concourse at Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C., among other things.

President Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people today. At a White House ceremony, he paid tribute to each recipient, including former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, gymnast Simone Biles, and civil rights attorney Fred Gray.