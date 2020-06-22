WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses NYPD initiative to address gun violence

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio detailed on Monday a new initiative to address gun violence by deploying “hundreds more officers in precincts and commands experiencing gun violence” and increasing car and foot patrols, according to the mayor’s office.

“We know in the warmer months, unfortunately, historically there have been more shootings. That’s not something we accept, but it’s something we understand and have to fight against,” de Blasio said in a news conference on Monday.

The city experienced eight shooting incidents on Friday and 18 shootings on Saturday, according to de Blasio. The initiative to reduce gun violence comes amid nationwide calls for police reform in the wake of several police killings of Black people throughout the country. On Sunday, the New York Police Department suspended an officer for using a now-illegal chokehold on a Black man.

“We’re not going to go back to to the days when there was so much violence pervading our communities,” de Blasio said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to fight back gun violence, but we’re going to do it in a way that emphasizes fairness, that emphasizes the relationship between police and community, the partnership we need.”

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

