WATCH: McKayla Maroney says FBI changed her statements recalling sexual abuse to protect Larry Nassar

Decorated gymnast McKayla Maroney, member of the 2012 Women’s Olympic gymnastics team, testified Sept. 15 before the Senate Judiciary Committee as lawmakers examined if the FBI mishandled its investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing women and young female athletes in his care.

“He turned out to be more of a pedophile than a doctor, she said.

Maroney said the FBI fabricated her story to protect a “serial child abuser” instead of her and other athletes. “They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing.”

Maroney testified alongside Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman.

