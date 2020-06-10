What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey holds news conference

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a news conference amid ongoing nationwide protests.

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiations, the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo calls transformational reforms to the agency after the death of George Floyd.

Arradondo says a thorough review of the contract is planned. He says the contract needs to be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform. The review would look at use of force and disciplinary protocols, including grievances and arbitration.

He says it’s debilitating for a chief when there are grounds to terminate an officer and a third-party mechanism works to keep that person on the street.

