WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary holds news briefing amid nationwide protests

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday amid nationwide calls for police reform.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday defended the actions of the Trump administration in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Pompeo denied there was an equivalency between repressive regimes around the world and what had happened in Minnesota.

“In Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago, when thousands of people were massacred, instead, they were repressed journalists, they disappeared people,” Pompeo insisted the situations were “fundamentally different.”

“When we get something wrong here in the United States, when something as, as tragic and as awful as what happened to George Floyd takes place, that the government responds,” Pompeo told reporters.

Floyd died on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring the handcuffed black man’s “I can’t breathe” cries and staying there even after Floyd stopped moving.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the United States and around the world.

Pompeo acknowledged the State Department had received complaints from other countries as to how their journalists had been treated by police covering the protests. He said the complaints were being investigated.

