WATCH: Minnesota governor holds news briefing amid nationwide protests

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was “proud” of the demonstrators after two consecutive nights of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Walz said during a news conference Monday that there was a “clear delineation between the folks who are rightfully pained and angered, wanting to see change and expressing it in lawful ways, and what we witnessed on several days earlier in the week, those that are bent on wanton destruction of the very communities that are most pained.”

The governor and the mayor of Minneapolis both noted one structure fire that occurred overnight.

Walz also urged any protesters who feel symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate. Officials would expect to begin contact tracing, but Walz added that because of the size of the demonstrations, that could make for an arduous task.