WATCH: New York City mayor says shutdown will continue into June

Nation

New York City’s shutdown will likely continue into June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference Monday. New York is among the hardest hit regions in the country with more than 300,000 confirmed cases across the state.

The statewide lock down began on March 22, and some regions are expected to begin reopening on May 15, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Mayor De Blasio has called for a gradual reopening process in order to protect public health. De Blasio said the city could potentially make changes to restrictions in June if it continues to see progress.

“We have our daily indicators. The state has their indicators. We’re all working together,” De Blasio said. “By both set of measures, we’re clearly not ready [to reopen] yet.”

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

