WATCH: NYC could ease some virus restrictions in early June, mayor says

New York City could move to the first phrase of reopening in early June, which would allow some businesses to resume operations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the video player above.

“The first half of June is the first opportunity to relax anything,” de Blasio said in a news conference. “The basic dynamics we have now are going to hold. If there is some loosening up [of restrictions], it’ll be in some key areas. But we’re not opening up the floodgates at once.”

Before the city can reopen, de Blasio said, it must meet seven health indicators outlined by the state. These indicators include a 14-day decline in COVID-19 net hospitalizations and an increased share of hospital and ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. New York City has currently met three of the seven indicators.

De Blasio has advocated for a cautious approach to reopening, stating that he wants to “get it right” the first time.

“We cannot have a boomerang. We cannot have something where we have to shutdown again, so we’re going to be really smart and careful about it,” de Blasio said.

New York has been one of the worst hit U.S. regions during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 350,000 cases of the virus and more than 22,500 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.