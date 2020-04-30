What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Top Army officials address concerns about West Point graduation amid pandemic

Nation

Top Army officials held a news conference April 30 at the Pentagon, where they discussed concerns about graduation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch their remarks live in the player above.

The Army recently announced that it would proceed with a graduation ceremony for West Point Academy cadets despite concerns about the virus outbreak. President Donald Trump will give the commencement address before a crowd with social distancing measures enforced.

“We do want to conduct a ceremony to celebrate that four-year development process from that hard-earned experience,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said. He said that the cadets, who have been gone since March 6, had to come back to collect their belongings, as well as go through a series of physicals and clearance procedures before they enter the Army. The Army officials said only seniors are being asked to come back for the moment.

