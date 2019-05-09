WATCH LIVE: Trump hosts Boston Red Sox at the White House

President Donald Trump is welcoming the Boston Red Sox, the winners of the 2018 World Series, to the White House.

Trump is scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

A number of players, including Mookie Betts and manager Alex Cora, are boycotting the visit in protest of Trump’s policies, including his treatment of immigrants and his handling of disaster aid for Puerto Rico.

The boycott largely breaks down along racial lines. All team members skipping the event are people of color. All who are attending the ceremony, with the exception of one, are white.