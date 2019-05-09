What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: Trump hosts Boston Red Sox at the White House

Nation

President Donald Trump is welcoming the Boston Red Sox, the winners of the 2018 World Series, to the White House.

Trump is scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

A number of players, including Mookie Betts and manager Alex Cora, are boycotting the visit in protest of Trump’s policies, including his treatment of immigrants and his handling of disaster aid for Puerto Rico.

The boycott largely breaks down along racial lines. All team members skipping the event are people of color. All who are attending the ceremony, with the exception of one, are white.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is a digital producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Read May 09 WATCH: Pelosi signals a methodical approach on Barr contempt of Congress vote

  3. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  4. Watch May 08 Is showdown over Mueller report becoming a constitutional crisis?

  5. Read May 08 Trump invokes executive privilege to block full report release

The Latest