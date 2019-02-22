WATCH: Video of R. Kelly shows 14-year-old girl, Avenatti says

Attorney Michael Avenatti says a 14-year-old girl seen with R. Kelly on a video Avenatti turned over to prosecutors is among four victims in a newly released indictment charging the singer with aggravated sexual abuse.

Avenatti said at a Friday news conference in Chicago that the video shows two separate scenes on two separate days at Kelly’s residence at the time during the late 1990s. Avenatti says during the video both the victim and Kelly reference her age 10 times.

Avenatti says he represents six clients, including two victims, two parents and two people who he describes as “knowing R. Kelly and being within his inner circle for the better part of 25 years.”