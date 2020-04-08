WATCH LIVE: Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser gives coronavirus update

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Watch Mayor Bowser’s remarks in the video player above.

The warmer weather is bringing violations of social distance guidelines in the nation’s capital, even as health officials predict the city could become one of the next U.S. hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,200 people have tested positive, with 22 deaths, in Washington. But national and local health officials predict that the worst is yet to come.

Last week, Bowser announced that models predict the virus would peak in the District of Columbia in May or June and would result in nearly 1 in 7 Washington residents infected by the end of the year and a high-end death toll over 1,000.