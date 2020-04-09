WATCH: Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gives coronavirus update

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser gave an update on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Watch Mayor Bowser’s remarks in the video player above.

The warmer weather is bringing increased violations of social distance guidelines in Washington, D.C., even as health officials predict the nation’s capital could become one of the next U.S. hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic.

National and local health officials are predicting a looming spike in infections that could turn Washington into a second-wave virus hotspot.

Bowser has struggled to persuade noncompliant residents to avoid pick-up basketball games and other gatherings.

The District of Columbia has more than 1,400 confirmed cases of the virus.