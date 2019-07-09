White House adviser says Trump hasn’t spoken to Epstein in years

A top adviser to President Donald Trump says the president hasn’t spoken to or had any contact with billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein in “years and years and years.”

The arrest of the billionaire financier on child sex trafficking charges is raising questions about how much high-powered associates knew about the hedge fund manager’s interactions with underage girls and about whether they turned a blind eye to potentially illegal conduct.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says Trump told her on Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken with or seen Epstein in 10 or 15 years. Conway adds that, like everyone else, the Republican president sees the sex trafficking charges against Epstein as “completely unconscionable and obviously criminal. Disgusting.”

Epstein has hobnobbed with some of the world’s most powerful people during his jet-setting life.

Former President Bill Clinton praised his intellect and philanthropic efforts and was a frequent flyer aboard his private jet.

Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that he’d known Epstein for 15 years and that Epstein was a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.”

WATCH: The ‘completely unprecedented’ plea deal Jeffrey Epstein made with Alex Acosta

Epstein’s arrest is also putting new scrutiny on Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who, as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, was involved in a secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges in 2008.

Federal prosecutors say Epstein paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges.