The ‘completely unprecedented’ plea deal Jeffrey Epstein made with Alex Acosta

Elie Honig:

Politically, there certainly could be.

Look, it's already being investigated, sort of what went into his decision-making process. I don't see how he, in any sort of good faith or with a straight face, manages to remain as a Cabinet secretary in this administration.

That said, he's not shown any signs of resigning. President Trump just today sort of reaffirmed his support for Secretary Acosta, which I think is completely inexplicable.

This deal that Acosta gave to Epstein years ago is completely indefensible. It's unusual and unprecedented in several respects, in how short a term of prison Epstein faced, 13 months he ended up serving, and most of it on work release.

The fact that Acosta didn't notify the victims violates federal law, and is something even a first-year prosecutor would know better than to do. So I have to think Acosta knew that and intentionally disregarded that obligation.

And the fact that Acosta signed a deal that immunized the co-conspirators, the people around Epstein, is very strange. Why would he want to do that unless he was protecting powerful people who he was afraid of?

So I think he's got some very difficult questions to answer. I also think Congress needs to do its job here and dig in deep on what happened.