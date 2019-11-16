Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 16, 2019

Watch

Who recently testified?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

White House: Trump undergoes tests during medical checkup

Nation

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump spent more than two hours at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday for what the White House said were medical tests as part of his annual physical.

The appointment wasn’t on Trump’s weekend public schedule, and his last physical was in February. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the 73-year-old president was “anticipating a very busy 2020” and wanted to take advantage of “a free weekend” in Washington to begin portions of his routine checkup. She was not more specific about the testing.

Trump’s 2018 and 2019 physicals were announced in advance and appeared on his public schedule.

The February checkup showed he had put on some pounds and was now officially considered obese. His Body Mass Index was 30.4. His weight was 243 pounds and he was 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Trump spent more than four hours at Walter Reed on Feb. 8 for his most recent checkup, supervised by Dr. Sean P. Conley, his physician, and involving a panel of 11 specialists.

“I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond,” Conley wrote afterward.

Test results came out six days later, showing that he weighed 243 pounds, compared with 236 pounds in September 2016 before he became president.

An index rating of 30 is the level at which doctors consider someone obese under the commonly used formula. About 40 percent of Americans are obese. That raises their risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke and some forms of cancer.

Trump doesn’t drink alcohol or smoke. His primary form of exercise is golf.

The physical testing came as House investigators on Capitol Hill interviewed a White House budget official as part of the impeachment inquiry.

By —

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 16 Live Results: Louisiana Governor Election

  2. Watch Nov 15 Shields and Brooks on impeachment testimony, newest 2020 Democrats

  3. Read Nov 16 AP Fact Check: Impeachment hearings and that Trump tweet

  4. Watch Nov 16 How a new grain could help combat climate change

  5. Read Nov 16 Kaepernick’s throws passes for 40 minutes at strange workout

The Latest