Will a lack of door-knocking hurt Biden’s Wisconsin campaign?

Nation

Wisconsin is a pivotal swing state for the presidential election and both campaigns are spending ample time on outreach there. While Trump surrogates like Vice President Mike Pence have been holding in-person events, Biden’s camp has been campaigning mostly virtually due to COVID-19. Wisconsin PBS reporter Zac Schultz reports from one district where a lack of door-knocking may hurt Dems most.

