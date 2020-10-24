Wisconsin is a pivotal swing state for the presidential election and both campaigns are spending ample time on outreach there. While Trump surrogates like Vice President Mike Pence have been holding in-person events, Biden’s camp has been campaigning mostly virtually due to COVID-19. Wisconsin PBS reporter Zac Schultz reports from one district where a lack of door-knocking may hurt Dems most.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Watch Oct 23 Shields and Brooks on final presidential debate, key Senate races
-
Read Oct 23 Asteroid samples escaping from jammed open NASA spacecraft
-
Watch Oct 23 NIH’s Francis Collins on how Americans can take responsibility amid spreading virus
-
Watch Oct 19 ‘Darkest part of the pandemic’ is approaching, says public health expert
-
Read Oct 24 Will a lack of door-knocking hurt Biden’s Wisconsin campaign?
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.