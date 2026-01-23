Support PBS News

Why Earth's melting glaciers matter more than we think

Ice in the Arctic and Antarctica plays a critical role in maintaining life on Earth, and it is melting faster than previously thought. This is threatening our planet with potentially massive sea-level rise, weather disruptions and further global warming. Horizons moderator William Brangham explores the fate of ice on Earth with science correspondent Miles O'Brien and glaciologist Erin Pettit.

William Brangham
William Brangham

William Brangham is an award-winning correspondent, producer, and substitute anchor for the PBS News Hour. He also serves as the moderator of Horizons with PBS News.

