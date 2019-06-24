What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic presidential candidate and Washington State Governor Jay Inslee campaigns during a SEIU California Democratic Delegate Breakfast in San Francisco, California, on June 1, 2019. Photo by Stephen Lam/Reuters
2020 hopeful Inslee proposes ending government partnership with fossil fuels

Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee is proposing a clean break between the federal government and the fossil fuel industry.

That would involve everything from ending tax breaks for oil companies to banning all drilling and extraction on federal lands and in federal waters.

It’s the latest proposal as part of Inslee’s emphasis on combating the global climate crisis.

The Washington governor is building his 2020 campaign around climate action, arguing he’s the only Democrat in a large field to make the issue the federal government’s top priority.

Inslee’s fossil fuel plan comes ahead of the first Democratic primary debates taking place this week in Miami. Inslee plans an event Monday in south Florida to highlight the consequences of existing federal policies on fossil fuels.

