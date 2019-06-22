Future of Food: This genetically engineered salmon may hit U.S. markets as early as 2020

Megan Thompson:

It's a relatively small operation making big waves. 50 Employees at 3 facilities in Canada and the U.S., breeding, hatching and growing the salmon trademarked "aquadvantage."

They hope to have it on the American market next year. It will be the final step in a long process that began in another part of Canada.

The story of genetically engineered salmon began nearly three decades ago, here in Newfoundland, Canada, at Memorial University's ocean sciences center, one of the world's leading marine research labs.

In the 1980's, physiologist Garth Fletcher and his colleagues started reading about the first work being done to create a genetically modified mouse.