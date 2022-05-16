2022 Idaho Primary Election Results

Among the primacy contests Idaho voters will decide on Tuesday is the gubernatorial race, where Republican Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a challenge from his lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, who is a Trump-backed conservative.

The relationship between Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been fraught. When Little went out of state last year, McGeachin claimed to be in charge and issued executive orders to block COVID-19 mandates. Little, who had never tried to implement any pandemic-related mandates, rescinded both orders when he returned.

In February, McGeachin delivered a taped speech at a white nationalist gathering in Florida. She later said that she was taking an opportunity to speak about Trump’s “America First” agenda and that the “media wants us to play a guilt-by-association game.”

The establishment and far-right factions of the Republican Party are also vying for control in other races in the state.

In the attorney general’s race, five-term incumbent Lawrence Wasden is facing a primary challenge from former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, a tea party favorite. In the secretary of state’s race, establishment-backed Phil McGrane is going up against state Sen. Mary Souza and far-right state Rep. Dorothy Moon, both of whom have repeated the falsity that Trump won the 2020 election, which in fact, President Joe Biden won.