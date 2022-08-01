2022 Kansas Primary Election Results

Kansas voters could clear the way for the Republican-controlled legislature to further restrict or ban abortion if they approve a proposed state constitutional change in Tuesday’s primary election. It’s the first referendum vote on abortion policy by a state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

READ MORE: Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights after Roe ruling. Here’s what that means

In statewide races, Republican Kris Kobach is running for attorney general as he attempts a political comeback following losses in races for governor and U.S. Senate in previous years. Kobach, the state’s former secretary of state, served as vice chair of a short-lived Trump commission on election fraud after the 2016 election.

Associated Press writer John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas contributed to this report.