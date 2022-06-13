2022 Maine Primary Election Results

Maine’s gubernatorial primaries Tuesday are a mere formality, with one Democrat and one Republican seeking the office. But they will lock in what promises to be a doozy of a general election, pitting two longtime foes against each other.

WATCH: Breaking down the primary results and what they mean for midterm elections

Democratic incumbent Janet Mills is seeking a second term. She’s a former district attorney, state lawmaker and Maine attorney general who frequently clashed with Republican Paul LePage when he was governor. Now he is challenging her.

That the two are even competing against each other is somewhat of a surprise.

LePage, who once described himself as “Trump before there was Trump,” moved to Florida after leaving office in 2019 following two raucous terms that often drew national attention for his indecorous remarks.

But the draw of elected office was apparently too great. By 2020, he was back in Maine pledging to challenge his old nemesis, whom he accuses of “reckless spending” and “heavy-handed” pandemic directives.

So far, LePage lags in fundraising behind Mills, but the race is expected to be among the most competitive governor’s races in the country this year.

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.