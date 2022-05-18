Breaking down the primary results and what they mean for midterm elections

Judy Woodruff:

And, Errin Haines, what do you see here? Because, again, it's not only the candidates that former President Trump has endorsed. It's also the large number of Republican candidates who say they don't believe the — accept the 2020 election results.

Errin Haines, The 19th News: That's absolutely right, Judy.

I mean, look, the MAGA philosophy was still very much in play, particularly here in Pennsylvania, where The Philadelphia Inquirer said that they declined to even endorse candidates in the GOP primary because they felt that they could not because of the way that the party's politics were in this state.

Look, you had candidates like Kathy Barnette, who ends up being a spoiler in that GOP primary with Oz and McCormick, saying MAGA is — does not belong only to Trump. And she's right, right? With or without his endorsement, you saw either people who were endorsed by Trump or who subscribe to that style of politics absolutely on display on the Republican side.

In Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, the now Republican nominee for the gubernatorial contest in Pennsylvania, was endorsed kind of in the 11th hour by President Trump. Now, this is somebody who didn't need the former president's endorsement. He was already looking likely to be the nominee even without that.

But it'll be interesting to see how President Trump really factors into the general election, knowing how pivotal Pennsylvania was in the 2020 election. So this could end up being something of a grudge match for the former president.

But the big lie is absolutely on the ballot, with Mastriano being one of those people who would have voted to certify the election for former President Trump in 2020.