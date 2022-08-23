2022 Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election Results

In Tuesday’s primary runoff, Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing to be their party’s nominee to finish the term of retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. The 87-year-old is stepping down at the end of the year, with more than four years left in his term.

Two Trump supporters are competing in the GOP primary runoff for the remainder of Inhofe’s term, which expires in January 2027.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a plumbing company owner who won his eastern Oklahoma House seat in 2012, finished atop a 13-candidate GOP field in June, but came up short of the 50 percent threshold he needed to clinch the primary outright. He was endorsed by Trump, but only after finishing first in the primary.

Mullin faces former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, a bank executive who ran unsuccessfully for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2014. The winner will be heavily favored in November against former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn.

In a state where nearly 10 percent of the population identifies as American Indian, both Mullin and Shannon are members of Native American tribes. Mullin is a Cherokee citizen, and Shannon, who is also African American, is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.

In Oklahoma’s other Senate race, Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney, and Madison Horn, a cybersecurity expert, are competing in the Democratic primary runoff to face incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford in November. Lankford is slated to be the strong favorite in November.

Mullin’s Senate bid left open House seat that drew 14 GOP challengers. Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen and current state lawmaker Avery Frix advanced to a runoff.

Associated Press writer Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.