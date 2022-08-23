Florida, New York primaries set up midterm battles for control of Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

You mentioned a couple of these earlier.

The real thing going on here in large part is redistricting, Amna, especially in New York state, where the district, the maps governing congressional elections were drawn by a special master, not by legislators.

Now, what's happened there, that marquee race you talked about, let's look at it. Two members of the House Democratic Party who are chairmen, both of them, Jerry Nadler, chairman of Judiciary Committee, Carolyn Maloney, chairman, chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, this is incredibly unusual.

They also are, both of them, in the top 20 most senior members of the House. And they are facing also a third opponent that's worth noting, Suraj Patel, a progressive. So all of these dynamics are in play. I understand low turnout there in that New York City race that we're going to be watching very closely. They're not the only incumbents that were watching tonight.

Also in New York state, Mondaire Jones, star in the party. You see him there on the left. He was redistricted in a way that made him decide to move one hour away from where he currently lived to try and face a new opponent in a very crowded, rather than face the man in the middle, Sean Patrick Maloney, who himself is the leader of Democrats' efforts nationwide congressionally.

He faces a progressive challenger, who has been endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We're watching him tonight.

Then, in Florida, we see the congresswoman there on the right. That is Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. She faces a rematch with her special election opponent. She won that special election just by five votes. And that is a very fraught, difficult race that she faces. Republicans, also, there are a couple of incumbents that we're watching tonight.

Matt Gaetz, some of our viewers may be familiar with that name, Trump supporter, a man who has faced legal troubles, and also reportedly under investigation, he is someone we are watching tonight. And Dan Webster there on the right for different reasons. He has an opponent in the Tampa area from the right side, the Trump side of the party. We're watching them.