2022 Texas Special Election Results

Voters in Texas’ 34 Congressional district will vote Tuesday in a special election to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who vacated his seat in March.

There are four candidates: Republicans Mayra Flores and Juana Cantu-Cabrera and Democrats Rene Coronado and Dan Sanchez that are in contention.

Flores and Sanchez are considered the frontrunners, though Flores’ campaign has outspent Sanchez’s. The winner of this special election will only hold the seat until January. Flores is also running for the full seat in November, though her challenger then will be former Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who switched districts due to redistricting, and is widely thought to be a more established opponent.