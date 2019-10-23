What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) addresses a National Press Club luncheon on his "committee's investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration," in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Gretchen Frazee

A full schedule of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ memorial events

Politics

The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is lying in state at Morgan State University on Wednesday and the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. He will be honored Friday with a wake and funeral service at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore.

Since his death last week, the Maryland Democrat has been remembered by both Republicans and Democrats as a leader in Congress who set an example for others.

Here is a schedule of the services.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

8:30 a.m. ET – 5 p.m. ET: Cummings lies in state at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Cummings served on the university’s board of regents for 19 years.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Cummings will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

A memorial service, which will be open to members of Congress and the Cummings’ family and guests, will be held at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning.

A public viewing will be held following the memorial service.

Friday, Oct. 25

8 a.m. ET: A wake will begin at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore.

10 a.m. ET: The funeral for Elijah Cummings begins with Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr. of Baltimore, MD delivering the eulogy.

The PBS NewsHour will live stream some of the events. The schedule will be updated as more details are announced.

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

