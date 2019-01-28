What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

Acting AG Whitaker says Mueller’s probe is ‘close to being completed’

Politics

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the special counsel’s Russia investigation is “close to being completed.”

Whitaker made the comment Monday during an unrelated news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

He says he’s been “fully briefed” on the special counsel’s investigation. He took over control overseeing the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the president’s request in November.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker says he hopes to receive Mueller’s report as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to serve as the next attorney general. His confirmation hearing was held earlier this month and he’s awaiting a confirmation vote in the Senate.

By —

Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 13 Barack Obama receives Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award at NYC gala

  2. Watch Jan 29 North Korea, ISIS, Iran and election interference top U.S. intelligence community concerns

  3. Watch Jan 29 Forty years later, the ERA is still not a part of the Constitution

  4. Watch Jan 29 How these 3 governors say we can overcome political polarization

  5. Read Jan 29 House Democrats want records on decision to lift Russian sanctions

The Latest